Charleston Music Competition Honors 2024 Contemporary Finalists

2024 Contemporary Music Competition finalists showcase extraordinary talent, shaping the future of music with their vibrant performances of modern compositions.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Charleston International Music Competition is thrilled to announce the finalists of the 2024 Contemporary Music Competition, honoring the bold and innovative artistry of modern musical composition and performance.Congratulations to these outstanding performers, who represent a diverse array of contemporary styles, listed below by instrument category:BANDURAAlisa TovpekoCELLODaniel Kim, James Leehealey, Denis Shuba, Hawon Song, Kyle TangDOUBLE BASSMason LeeFLUTERachel Jiang, Jeremy Liu, Cyndi Salata, Lauren TillmanGUZHENGRaina Han, Claire Su, Alexandria TangHARPGenevieve RevilakHORSEHEAD FIDDLEBryan BatzulOBOECarly Coleman, Eric LeePIANOSerena Anthony, Metehan Avci, Lavitra Bodas, Marina Brandão, Leiya Broussard, Christopher Chang, Mary Chen, Trystan Chen, William Chien, Maren Daynes, Yuanyuan Ding, Oliver Dong, Angela Fu, Eric Fu, Shujun Han, Iris Jaggie, Evan Kaplan, Anahit Kazanchian, Parnian Khalafrezaei Heidari, Anna Kuck, Xenia Lee, Emma Li, Yiyi Li, Jamie Ma, Ahaan Manas, Aria McCloskey, Colin McHugh, Rayan Najib, Izabela Pavlicek, Scarlett Revilak, Dorothy Robbins, Karen Salicath Jamali, Aryan Sathish, Irene Shao, Elliot Slater, Alexander Vance, Carlos Varela Coll, Vomisha Vasanthan, Emma Waite, Lily Wang, Selphy Wang, Sophia Wong, William Wu, Olina Xia, Wenchang Ying, Jerry Zhang, Rui ZhangSAXOPHONEDylan Hardy, Cehuai ZhangVIOLINAsya Anisimova, Jacqueline Cao, Amanda Crecelius, William Do, Shriya Garg, Mira Hu, Pichaya Kampanya, Blair Lade, Dahmin Lee, Alyssa Lu, Victoria Nguyen, Mia Robarts, Phoebe WuVOCALMadison Fitzpatrick, Emmalyn Flint, Kaycee Kim, Qianmo Liu, Madeleine Patinkin, Edison PengENSEMBLESBrian Lantz, Sarah Hong, Amy Lantz, Hailey Wang, Emily Hu, Lazara Diaz, Carlos Vazquez, Melinda Liu, Eleanor Guo, Joy Newberger, Michelle Wang, Sean Kim, Noelle Hahn, Victoria Yao, Hannah Choi, Eleanor Shi, Oliver Chan, Skyler Chan, Tatyana Thulien, Ivan Yumagulov, Tian Hehui, Wang MaosenCONGRATULATIONSBravo to the talented finalists of the 2024 Contemporary Music Competition! Their success in reaching this stage is a testament to their exceptional skill, talent, and passion for modern musical expression. These musicians have impressed the jury with their innovative performances, which reflect the dynamic spirit of contemporary music.You can view the performances of these talented finalists on the Charleston International Music Competition's YouTube channel. The results of the 2024 Contemporary Music Competition will be announced on October 10th and can be found on the Competition's Results page.Future Competitions:Looking ahead to 2025, the Charleston International Music Competition is excited to announce three upcoming events that will close out the 2024 season:- 2024 Autumn Music Competition (October 15th deadline)- 2024 Romantic Music Competition (November 15th deadline)- 2025 New Year's Music Competition (December 15th deadline)The Charleston International Music Competition is proud to continue its tradition of recognizing musical excellence, providing a platform for musicians of all genres and backgrounds to share their talent with a global audience. For more information, visit charlestoncompetition.

