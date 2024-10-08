J&K Poll Results: Who Won, Who Lost?

Javaid Ahmad Mirchal won Karnah by securing 14,294 votes and defeated his rival by 6,262 votes. Similarly, Trehgam elects Saifullah Mir by casting 18,002 votes in his favour and defeating his rival by 3,626 votes.

Qaysar Jamshaid Lone defeated his rival by 7,871 votes from Lolab, Irshad Rasool Kar won by a margin of 20,356 votes. Javid Ahmad Dar wins Rafiabad by a margin of 9,202, Sajjad Shafi in Uri by 14,469, Javid Hassan Baig in Baramulla by 11,773, Pirzada Farooq Ahmed Shah in Gulmarg by 4,191 votes, Javaid Riyaz Bedar in Pattan by 603 votes, Sonawari Hilal Akbar Lone by 13,744 votes, Gurez (ST) Nazir Ahmad Khanby 1,132 votes, Mian Mehar Ali Kangan (ST) by 3,819 votes, Hazratbal Salman Sagar by 10,295, Khanyar Ali Mohammad Sagar by 9,912 votes, Habbakadal Shamim Firdous by 9,538, Lal Chowk Sheikh Ahsan Ahmed by 11,343, Channapora Mushtaq Guroo by 5,688.

In Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq won by 16,173 votes, Eidgah Mubarik Gul by 1,680, Beerwah Shafi Ahmad Wani by 4,161, Khansahib Saifuddin Bhat by 11,614, Chrar-I- Sharief Advocate Abdul Rahim Rather by 11,496, Chadoora Ali Mohammad Dar by 17,218, Pampore Hasnain Masoodi by 2,763, Rajpora Ghulam Mohi Uddin Mir by 14,313, Zainapora Showkat Hussain Ganie by 13,233, D. H. PORA by Sakeena Masood by 17,449, Devsar Peerzada Feroze Ahamad by 840, Kokernag(ST) Zafar Ali Khatana by 6,162, Anantnag West Abdul Majeed Bhat by 10,435, Srigufwara – Bijbehara Bashir Ahmad Shah Veeri by 9,770, Shangus – Anantnag East Reyaz Ahmad Khan by 14,532 and Pahalgam Altaf Ahmad Wani by 13,756 votes.

In Jammu division, NC has won Ramban with a margin of 9013 votes, Banihal with a margin of 6110 votes, Gulabgarh (ST) by 6527, Nowshera by 7,819, Budhal (ST)by 18,908, Poonch Haveli by 20,879 and Mendhar (ST) by 14,906 votes.

Indian National Congress has won six seats out of 31 segments which include Wagoora – Kreeri by Irfan Hafiz Lone by a margin of 7,751 votes, Bandipora by Nizam Uddin Bhat with a margin of 811 votes, Central Shalteng by Tariq Hameed Karra with a margin of 14,395, Dooru by Gulam Ahmad Mir with a margin of 29,728 votes, Anantnag by Peerzada Mohammad Syed with a margin of 1,686 votes, Rajouri (ST) by Iftkar Ahmed with a margin of 1,404 votes.

BJP has however won the second highest seats in Jammu and Kashmir. The party has managed to increase its seats from 25 in 2014 to 29 in 2024.

The seats where from BJP candidates have emerged victorious include Kishtwar, Padder – Nagseni, Bhadarwah, Doda West, Reasi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Udhampur West, Udhampur East, Chenani, Ramnagar (SC), Billawar, Basohli, Jasrota, Kathua, Hiranagar, Ramgarh (SC), Samba, Vijaypur, Bishnah (SC), Suchetgarh (SC), R. S. Pura- Jammu South, Bahu, Jammu East, Nagrota, Jammu West, Jammu North, Marh (SC), Akhnoor (SC) and Kalakote – Sunderbani.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has managed to secure three seats including Kupwara, Tral and Pulwama while Peoples Conference (PC) won Handwara seat, CPI (M) won Kulgam, Aam Aadmi Party has opened its account in Jammu and Kashmir by securing Doda seat.

Furthermore, seven independent candidates have emerged victorious from seven seats including Langate where Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) Chief Er Rashid's brother-Khursheed Ahmad Shiekh won with a margin of 1602 votes. Besides, Shopian, Inderwal, Bani, Chhamb, Thannamandi (ST) and Surankote (ST) seats have also won by independent candidates.

7 Independents Emerge Victorious

Seven independent candidates have emerged victorious in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, marking an increase from the 2014 elections when three such candidates had won.

Satesh Sharma, who left the Congress and contested as an independent from the Chhamb seat of Jammu region, won the election by defeating BJP candidate Rajeev Sharma with a margin of 6,929 votes. Satesh Sharma, 42, who is son of two-time MP and former Congress minister Madan Lal Sharma, polled 33,985 votes.

Former deputy chief minister and Congress candidate Tara Chand, who had won this seat three times, finished third with 16,449 votes.

In Inderwal, independent candidate Payare Lal Sharma defeated veteran leader Gulam Mohammad Saroori by a narrow margin of 643 votes. Sharma received 14,195 votes, while Saroori, also an independent candidate, secured 13,552 votes. Saroori had previously won this seat twice.

In Bani, independent candidate Dr Rameshwar Singh defeated BJP nominee and former MLA Jewan Lal by 2,048 votes. Singh secured 18,672 votes, while Lal polled 16,624 votes.

In the Surankote assembly segment, independent candidate and National Conference rebel Choudhary Mohammad Akram defeated Congress' Mohammad Shahnawaz by a margin of 8,851 votes. Akram received 34,201 votes.

Muzaffar Iqbal Khan won the Thanamandi seat with a margin of 6,179 votes against BJP candidate Mohmmad Iqbal Malik. Khan garnered 32,645 votes.

Khursheed Ahmed Sheikh secured 25,984 votes and defeated Peoples Conference's Irfan Sultan Panditpuri by a margin of 1,602 votes in the Langate assembly seat.

Similarly, Shabir Ahmed Kullay defeated National Conference candidate Sheikh Mohmmad Rafi by a margin of 1,207 votes in the Shopian seat.

A total of 346 independent candidates contested in the J&K Assembly elections, with 339 of them failing to win.

Three and four candidates were elected to the J&K Assembly in 2014 and 2008 elections, respectively.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now