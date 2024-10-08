Comcast Opens 261,000 Free Xfinity Wifi Hotspots Across Florida Ahead Of Hurricane Milton's Arrival

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.
, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast announced today it opened more than 261,000 Xfinity WiFi Hotspots in areas the company serves across Florida. To help residents and emergency personnel stay connected ahead of Hurricane Milton's landfall, the free and public hotspots are now open for anyone to use.
Xfinity WiFi hotspots are open for residents across Florida
"With this second storm impacting Florida so soon, we want to do all we can to help those affected by Milton stay connected. Whether it is video calling loved ones or receiving the latest safety information, being able to get online is critical," said Jeff Buzzelli, Senior Vice President for Comcast's Florida Region. "We hope opening these hotspots across the state will give Floridians one more tool to support them."
In preparation for Hurricane Milton's potential impact on Florida, Comcast is actively positioning crews and equipment to respond immediately in the event of network damage. For updates on Comcast's response to Milton, visit href="" rel="nofollow" comcas .
How to Get Connected
For a map of public Xfinity WiFi hotspots, which are located both indoors and outdoors in places such as shopping districts, parks, and businesses, visit
Xfinity/wifi .
When a hotspot is within range, select the "xfinitywifi" network on a device's list of available networks and launch a browser. Sign-in options will appear for both Xfinity customers and non-customers.
Xfinity Internet customers
can sign in with their account credentials and they will automatically connect to Xfinity WiFi hotspots in their range in the future. Alternatively, they can download the
Xfinity WiFi Hotspots app
and sign in with their account credentials.
Non-Xfinity Internet subscribers
need to look for the "Get Connected" section and agree to the Terms and Conditions to be connected. Non-customers can renew their complimentary sessions every two hours while the hotspots are open.
Media Contact:
Steve Campion
561-597-9570
[email protected]
