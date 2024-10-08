Dubai To Host Quantum Innovation Summit 2025, Endorsed By The UAE Ministry Of Industry And Advanced Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Endorsed by the UAE of and Advanced Technology, the Quantum Innovation Summit will drive quantum innovation, collaboration, and global impact.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will host the Quantum Innovation Summit 2025, bringing together regional and international quantum innovators, scientists, industry leaders, investors, and policymakers to drive advancements in quantum technologies. The Summit, focused on advancing the transformative potential of quantum technologies, is supported by the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) , which is responsible for driving the country's technology and science ecosystem.This strategic partnership underscores the government's commitment to establishing the UAE as one of the global pioneers in quantum technology, which is believed to have the potential to solve some of humanity's greatest challenges. The second edition of the Quantum Innovation Summit, scheduled for February 25-27, 2025, in person at The H Hotel in Dubai and virtually, will serve as a catalyst for collaboration and the adoption of quantum innovations, driving transformation across various industries, including artificial intelligence, energy, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, and cybersecurity.Local, regional, and global leaders from over 50 countries, spanning diverse industries, will unite under the theme 'Quantum Frontiers: Innovating for a Secure Future' to propel groundbreaking advancements in quantum technologies. This second edition of the Quantum Innovation Summit, held in conjunction with the United Nations' designation of 2025 as the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology (IYQ), aims to foster global collaboration and accelerate the adoption of quantum innovations. Reinforcing this commitment to innovation, New York University Abu Dhabi's Center for Quantum and Topological Systems (CQTS) has joined the Summit as the official Academic Partner, further advancing quantum research and development in the UAE and beyond.At the Quantum Innovation Summit 2025, participants will engage in a dynamic array of opportunities, including:- Visionary Keynotes: Hear from over 90 of the world's leading experts as they share cutting-edge ideas and insights into the future of quantum technologies.Hands-On Workshops: Participate in interactive workshops and use case presentations showcasing real-world applications of quantum technologies across industries.- Focused Roundtable Discussions: Engage with top policymakers, industry leaders, and academics in focused discussions on quantum computing, cryptography, ethical implications, and the evolving regulatory landscape.- Cutting-Edge Exhibitions: Explore groundbreaking quantum innovations and experience the latest technological advancements shaping the future.- QInnovision World Challenge 2025: Witness innovators create quantum-powered solutions that address key industry challenges and pave the way for future advancements.- FemTum Leap Awards: Honor the trailblazing women in quantum technology and inspire the next generation of pioneers by celebrating their achievements.Quantum Leadership Awards: Recognize exceptional leadership and visionary contributions that have significantly advanced the quantum industry worldwide.Get InvolvedJoin this groundbreaking journey and contribute to shaping the future of quantum innovation.About Quantum Innovation SummitThe Quantum Innovation Summit, organized by Vernewell Group, is a premier global platform shaping the course of quantum technology development, accelerating its adoption across diverse industries, and advancing the practical applications of quantum technologies today while guiding their future. Alongside strategic initiatives spearheaded by Vernewell Group's QInnovision Consortium, the Summit fosters impactful collaborations and highlights real-world applications of quantum technologies that are transforming industries.Leading the quantum technology revolution from the UAE, Vernewell Group is at the forefront of innovation across the Middle East, North Africa, and beyond. The Quantum Innovation Summit unites thought leaders, industry pioneers, and global innovators to address critical challenges and foster breakthroughs in key sectors such as healthcare, logistics, financial services, energy, and cybersecurity.Together with the QInnovision Consortium, the Quantum Innovation Summit aims to shape a more secure, innovative, and sustainable future by pushing the boundaries of quantum technologies and their transformative impact on today's industries and societies.

