Kim Jong-Un Said That DPRK Accelerate Construction Of Military Superpower

10/8/2024 3:13:30 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The DPRK will accelerate steps towards its own transformation into a military superpower and a serious nuclear force, Azernews reports.

On October 7, the head of the People's Republic visited the National Defense University on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of its foundation. According to Kim Jong-un, the violation of the strategic balance on the Korean peninsula will lead to war, therefore, the DPRK's policy aimed at possessing physical means that "allow us to restrain the enemy and control the situation is completely fair."

"Our steps towards a military superpower, a nuclear power, will become even faster," the DPRK leader said.

"The military alliance of the United States and the Republic of Korea, as the puppets themselves boast, has completely become nuclear, in such a situation we need to maintain infinitely high combat readiness," Kim Jong-un added.

He recalled that the People's Republic does not exclude the use of nuclear weapons. "We are opposed by the largest nuclear power in the world, and the most vile puppets are trying to manipulate it," said the Secretary General of the Workers' Party of Korea.

