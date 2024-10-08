Kim Jong-Un Said That DPRK Accelerate Construction Of Military Superpower
10/8/2024 3:13:30 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The DPRK will accelerate steps towards its own transformation
into a military superpower and a serious nuclear force,
Azernews reports.
On October 7, the head of the People's Republic visited the
National Defense University on the occasion of the 60th anniversary
of its foundation. According to Kim Jong-un, the violation of the
strategic balance on the Korean peninsula will lead to war,
therefore, the DPRK's policy aimed at possessing physical means
that "allow us to restrain the enemy and control the situation is
completely fair."
"Our steps towards a military superpower, a nuclear power, will
become even faster," the DPRK leader said.
"The military alliance of the United States and the Republic of
Korea, as the puppets themselves boast, has completely become
nuclear, in such a situation we need to maintain infinitely high
combat readiness," Kim Jong-un added.
He recalled that the People's Republic does not exclude the use
of nuclear weapons. "We are opposed by the largest nuclear power in
the world, and the most vile puppets are trying to manipulate it,"
said the Secretary General of the Workers' Party of Korea.
