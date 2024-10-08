Azerbaijani President Attends Official Reception In Honor Of CIS Heads Of State And Government In Moscow
Date
10/8/2024 3:13:28 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On October 8, an official reception was held in Moscow in honor
of the heads of state and government of the CIS.
Azernews reports that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev
participated in the event.
