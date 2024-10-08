Balfour Capital Group Appoints Liam Whitlock As Senior Account Executive Of The USA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) YVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Balfour Capital Group is proud to announce the appointment of Liam Whitlock as the Senior Account Executive for the USA. Liam brings over two decades of experience in AI, fintech consulting, sales management, and services, with a proven track record of driving growth and innovation across multiple industries, including Banks, Insurance Agencies, firms, and Organizations. His extensive expertise spans finance, technology, health, retail, and international trade, making him a valuable asset as Balfour Capital Group expands its presence in the US market.



Liam Whitlock is a seasoned professional with deep knowledge of AI, fintech, blockchain, and international finance. He currently serves as an AI/Fintech Technology Consultant, advising clients on cutting-edge financial technology solutions, including fintech, AI, crypto, blockchain, and telecom innovations. With a global macro perspective, Liam integrates technology with finance across diverse asset classes, including startups, venture capital, hedge funds, and private equity.



Before joining Balfour Capital Group, Liam worked as a Fintech Sales Consultant Manager at Global Payments Inc., where he provided strategic guidance on SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS solutions, specializing in API integration for businesses of all sizes. He also successfully implemented sales and marketing strategies from Alex Hormozi of Acquisition to grow a business to seven figures as the Sales Manager at Twice Bitten. In financial services, Liam has held roles such as Personal Banking Consultant at IBC Bank, advising clients on investment products, portfolio analysis, and blockchain-based digital payments.



Liam's experience also includes serving as an International Trade Representative for the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, where he facilitated partnership deals, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures. His strategic mindset and ability to adapt to rapidly changing business environments have been key to his success across various roles.



Liam holds a BA in International Relations/International Economics from the University of Pennsylvania's Lauder Institute, alongside graduate certificates from Stanford University (Engineering and Technology in Fintech), Harvard Business School (Management), and the University of Oxford (International Economics). He is also a Certified Hedge Fund Professional (CHP) and Certified Private Equity Professional (CPEP), further strengthening his finance expertise.



“Liam's vast experience in AI, fintech, and financial services aligns perfectly with Balfour Capital Group's mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions to our clients,” said Steve Alain Lawrence, the Chief Investment Officer at Balfour Capital Group.“We are thrilled to have him on board as we continue to expand our footprint in the United States and provide innovative financial services to our growing client base.”



Liam's appointment highlights Balfour Capital Group's commitment to hiring top talent as the firm continues to lead in delivering state-of-the-art financial services worldwide. Leveraging Emerging Technologies to stay atop trends, He focuses on helping clients maximize Alpha with a solid risk management strategy. His strategic insight and results-driven approach will be instrumental in driving success for both the firm and its clients.

Vikram Srivastava

Balfour Capital Group

+41 24 560 20 11

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.