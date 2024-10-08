Evacuation Of Two More Settlements Announced In Belgorod Region Of Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the evening, the governor of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced the evacuation of two more border villages in the region - Petrivka and Solovyovka.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the telegram channel“Beware of the news”.

The head of the region said that on Tuesday, at a meeting of the Operational Headquarters, it was decided to close Petrivka and Solovyovka to entry, as well as to begin the procedure for resettling local residents and providing them with new housing.

In particular, according to Gladkov, residents of Petrivka complained about constant shelling .

As Ukrinform reported, on August 12, in the morning, the head of the Belgorod region, Gladkov, announced the start of the evacuation of the population of the border Krasnoyaruzsky district.