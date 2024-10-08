Evacuation Of Two More Settlements Announced In Belgorod Region Of Russia
Date
10/8/2024 7:09:38 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the evening, the governor of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced the evacuation of two more border villages in the region - Petrivka and Solovyovka.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the telegram channel“Beware of the news”.
The head of the region said that on Tuesday, at a meeting of the Operational Headquarters, it was decided to close Petrivka and Solovyovka to entry, as well as to begin the procedure for resettling local residents and providing them with new housing.
Read also:
Russia's Voronezh region attacked by drones overnight, fire breaks out
In particular, according to Gladkov, residents of Petrivka complained about constant shelling .
As Ukrinform reported, on August 12, in the morning, the head of the Belgorod region, Gladkov, announced the start of the evacuation of the population of the border Krasnoyaruzsky district.
MENAFN08102024000193011044ID1108759735
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.