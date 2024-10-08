Al Khater Visits Wounded At Beirut Governmental University Hospital

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: of State for International Cooperation HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater today visited the wounded at Beirut Governmental University Hospital "Karantina."

She was accompanied by the Minister of Public HE Dr. Firass Abiad, and Minister of Environment and Head of the Emergency Committee in the Lebanese Caretaker HE Nasser Yassin.

During the visit, Her Excellency expressed her wishes for a speedy recovery for the wounded receiving treatment, reiterating the State of Qatar's solidarity with the Lebanese people and its ongoing support during the challenging humanitarian situation caused by the recent Israeli aggression on Lebanon.

On Amir's directives, Qatar launches air bridge to support Lebanon

