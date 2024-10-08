Al Khater Visits Wounded At Beirut Governmental University Hospital
Date
10/8/2024 7:17:38 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Beirut: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater today visited the wounded at Beirut Governmental University Hospital "Karantina."
She was accompanied by the Minister of Public health HE Dr. Firass Abiad, and Minister of Environment and Head of the Emergency Committee in the Lebanese Caretaker government HE Nasser Yassin.
During the visit, Her Excellency expressed her wishes for a speedy recovery for the wounded receiving treatment, reiterating the State of Qatar's solidarity with the Lebanese people and its ongoing support during the challenging humanitarian situation caused by the recent Israeli aggression on Lebanon.
Read Also
On Amir's directives, Qatar launches air bridge to support Lebanon
MENAFN08102024000063011010ID1108759848
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.