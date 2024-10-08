Russian Army Fired 22 Times At Border Of Sumy Region During Day, Two Civilians Killed
Date
10/8/2024 7:09:38 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army fired 22 times at the border areas of Sumy region on October 8, killing two people.
According to Ukrinform, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram .
“During the day, Russians fired 22 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 26 explosions were recorded,” the message reads.
Mykolaivka, Khotin, Richkiv, Bilopilia, Krasnopilia, and Novoslobidska communities were shelled with anti-aircraft missiles. The enemy attacked the Myropilska community with an FPV drone.
Read also:
One killed, 24 injured in Russian strikes on Kherson
region in past 24 hours
In addition, this morning, an enemy aircraft launched guided aerial bombs at the territory of the Esman community. The air strike killed two local residents.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, in September, border guards recorded more than 3,500 enemy attacks on the territories of Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions.
MENAFN08102024000193011044ID1108759734
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.