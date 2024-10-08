Russian Army Fired 22 Times At Border Of Sumy Region During Day, Two Civilians Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian fired 22 times at the border areas of Sumy region on October 8, killing two people.

According to Ukrinform, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram .

“During the day, Russians fired 22 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 26 explosions were recorded,” the message reads.

Mykolaivka, Khotin, Richkiv, Bilopilia, Krasnopilia, and Novoslobidska communities were shelled with anti-aircraft missiles. The enemy attacked the Myropilska community with an FPV drone.

In addition, this morning, an enemy aircraft launched guided aerial bombs at the territory of the Esman community. The air strike killed two local residents.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in September, border guards recorded more than 3,500 enemy attacks on the territories of Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions.