Lebanon's Caretaker PM Receives Al Khater, Praises Qatari Support

Beirut: Lebanese Caretaker Prime HE ajib Mikati received today, October 8, in Beirut the Qatari Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater.

During the meeting, the discussion encompassed the cooperative relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, the latest developments in Lebanon and methods to de-escalate tensions, the magnitude of human casualties and material damages, ways to contain the humanitarian repercussions resulting from the Israeli aggression, in addition to a number of topics of mutual interest.



During the meeting, HE the Prime Minister of the caretaker government in the Lebanese Republic, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the State of Qatar for the support it provides to overcome the difficult circumstances Lebanon is experiencing.

HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation reiterated the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the Lebanese Republic and its right to maintain its sovereignty, and Qatars unwavering support for its brotherly people; noting in this regard the launch of the first flight of the air bridge operated by the State of Qatar to Lebanon, in implementation of the directives of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for sending urgent medical and relief aid to the brothers in the Lebanese Republic and contributing to addressing the displacement crisis resulting from recent developments.

The State Minister also expressed Qatar's deep concern over the recent developments in Lebanon and its support for all efforts aimed at the unity, security, and stability of Lebanon, reiterating Qatar's full readiness to provide everything that would de-escalate tensions and enhance security and stability in the region.

