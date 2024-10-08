عربي


On Amir's Directives, Qatar Launches Air Bridge To Support Lebanon

On Amir's Directives, Qatar Launches Air Bridge To Support Lebanon


10/8/2024 7:17:39 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: In accordance with the directives of HH the Amir of Qatar, sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the first aircraft from the Qatari armed forces has departed for Lebanon, carrying medical equipment, medication, shelter supplies and other humanitarian aid provided by the Qatar Fund for Development as part of an air bridge established to provide relief to the Lebanese people and address the displacement crisis arising from recent developments.

This humanitarian aid is part of the State of Qatar's unwavering support for the Republic of Lebanon and its brotherly people during these challenging times.

