Russians Intensify Fake Campaign About“Concentration Camps” In Ukraine - CCD

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian propaganda has intensified the spread of disinformation about the alleged creation of“concentration camps” on the territory of Ukraine, in particular in Sumy region.

This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation , Ukrinform reports.

“Propagandists claim that such camps allegedly hold not only Russian civilians captured in the Kursk region , but also local Ukrainians who are“waiting for the arrival of the Russian army,” the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) said.

According to the analysts, the Russians“show great imagination” to explain the purpose of creating such camps.

“Among the versions are the use of civilian prisoners as human shields, clearing minefields with them, and using people to shoot staged videos. At the same time, ru-propaganda traditionally does not provide any evidence for its allegations,” notes the CCD.

As reported, earlier Russian resources aggressively dispelled fakes about concentration camps in the Kursk region . In this way, the Kremlin is trying to discredit the Ukrainian Armed Forces and shift the focus away from its war crimes in Ukraine, such as the filtration measures and the abduction of children.