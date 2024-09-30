BRICS to accept twelve new associates

(MENAFN) The BRICS alliance is poised to announce a substantial expansion of its membership at the upcoming annual summit in Kazan, Russia, according to Belarusian Foreign Maxim Ryzhenkov. Speaking during the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Ryzhenkov indicated that the group could potentially welcome at least ten new members, expressing confidence that Belarus's application for membership would be favorably considered.



Ryzhenkov noted that the anticipated first wave of enlargement is expected to take place during the Kazan summit, scheduled for October 22 to 24. He mentioned that Russia, which currently holds the BRICS chairmanship, is in the process of finalizing the list of countries set to join during this expansion phase.



Belarus is reportedly among the frontrunners in the application process, alongside a diverse group of countries including Algeria, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Bolivia, Venezuela, Vietnam, Cuba, Honduras, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Morocco, Nigeria, Palestine, Senegal, and Thailand. The inclusion of these nations reflects a broader interest in the BRICS coalition, which originally formed in 2006 with Russia, China, India, and Brazil, later incorporating South Africa in 2011. Earlier this year, the organization expanded further by adding Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the UAE as new members.



In total, at least 34 countries have expressed interest in joining BRICS, as highlighted by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a senior meeting earlier in September. This growing interest underscores the group's expanding influence and the strategic importance of collaboration among emerging economies on the global stage. As the world grapples with various economic and political challenges, the BRICS expansion could significantly reshape the geopolitical landscape.

