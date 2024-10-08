Qatar, France Launch Joint Humanitarian Aid To Lebanon
10/8/2024 7:17:39 PM
Beirut: Today, October 8, two Qatari and French aircraft carrying joint humanitarian aid, medical supplies, medication, and shelter equipment provided by the State of Qatar and the French Republic arrived in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.
This aid comes within the framework of the strategic partnership between Qatar and France aimed at supporting those affected by the recent developments in Lebanon.
