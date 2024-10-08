عربي


Satellite Captures Aftermath Of AFU Strike On Oil Terminal In Feodosia

Satellite Captures Aftermath Of AFU Strike On Oil Terminal In Feodosia


10/8/2024 7:09:38 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Satellite images have emerged showing the aftermath of the strike by the Defense Forces on the morning of October 7 on the oil terminal in Feodosia, the largest in Crimea.

According to Ukrinform, the relevant images were published in Telegram by the Skhemy publication.


Satellite Captures Aftermath Of AFU Strike On Oil Terminal In Feodosia Image

“The images from the Planet Labs satellite for October 8, which are at the disposal of Skhemy journalists (Radio Svoboda), show smoke clouds on the territory of the oil depot in Feodosia, a city on the Black Sea in Russian-occupied Crimea,” the report says.

Read also: Oil depot in Feodosia burning for second day after Ukrainian strike

The publication reminded that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recognized the“successful strike” of the missile forces and called this offshore oil terminal“the largest in Crimea in terms of transshipment of oil products, which were used, among other things, to meet the needs of the Russian occupation army.”

“Satellite images, in particular, show that... a large-scale fire at the oil depot continues,” Skhemy notes.

As reported, on the night of October 7, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully attacked an offshore oil terminal in the temporarily occupied Feodosia.

UkrinForm

