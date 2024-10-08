Investornewsbreaks Senestech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) Notes NYC Council's Passage Of Rat-Conception Pilot Program

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) , the leader in birth control to manage rodent pest populations, is reporting that the New York City Council has approved a bill to implement a rat contraception pilot program. According to the announcement, the bill stipulates that“rat contraceptive” means an agent for the reduction of reproductive capacity in rats; the bill also calls for the use of an agent approved by the U.S. Environment Protection Agency (“EPA”). Currently, SenesTech is the only of products that meet this requirement. The bill calls for city departments to begin the program, which will run for at least 12 months in two rat-mitigation zones and a comparable area, within 180 days of enactment.

“SenesTech has two product lines on the market today, ContraPest(R) and Evolve(R), that have shown efficacy and safety in deployments throughout

the United States

and around the globe,” said SenesTech president and CEO Joel Fruendt in the press release.“We are the provider of Rat Birth Control(TM). We look forward to supporting

New York City

in their pilot program.”

To view the full press release, visit

About SenesTech Inc.

SenesTech is committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal-pest populations through its expertise in fertility control. Senestech is the inventor of Evolve(TM) Rat and Evolve(TM) Mouse, EPA-designated, minimum-risk contraceptives for rodents, which reflects the company's mission to provide products that are proactive, safe and sustainable. Evolve fits seamlessly into all integrated pest-management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective pest management. The company's strives for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households - with a product designed to be humane, effective and sustainable. For more information about the company, please visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SNES are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within

the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN