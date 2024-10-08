Las Posadas Of Sedona Unveils Modern Rustic, All-Suite Retreat After Million-Dollar Renovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Guests will enjoy Las Posadas of Sedona's unique offerings, from its all-new wellness

Las Posadas of Sedona proudly announces the completion of its million-dollar renovation, transforming the property into a modern rustic, all-suite retreat. The complete refurbishment of Las Posadas of Sedona includes the renovation of all 23 oversized, spacious guestroom suites and villas ranging from 650-square-feet to 1,650-square-feet, each featuring double-sided fireplaces and private patios.

The property's newly revitalized and invigorating amenities now offer secluded courtyards with cozy firepits and games, a serene swimming pool and Jacuzzi, refreshing cold plunge, sauna, and several other enhancements that elevate the guest experience.

Nestled in Village of Oak Creek, in

the heart of Sedona's Red Rock Country, this reimagined destination offers an unmatched blend of wellness, adventure, and group experiences, perfect for guests seeking relaxation, exploration, or meaningful gatherings. The renovation introduces fresh, inviting spaces, new offerings and amenities to meet the growing demand for wellness and adventure-focused getaways.

Wellness Experiences



At the core of Las Posadas of Sedona's wellness offerings is Basecamp , a newly designed multiuse room where guests can savor a fresh made-to-order breakfast in the morning and relax in the cozy reading nook while planning their outdoor adventures. Basecamp also offers a large communal table for gatherings, a meditation deck with stunning views of the red rocks, and the option to enjoy yoga sessions on the deck, providing a serene space for wellness and reflection.

Additional wellness experiences include a refreshing cold plunge and a barrel sauna on the pool deck, perfect for post-adventure relaxation. Guests can also enjoy lounging in hammocks, in-room massage services through a specialized mobile massage therapist, and participate in tarot card readings, and monthly sound bath experiences held on the pool deck.

Adventure Awaits



Las Posadas of Sedona is the ideal spot for adventure lovers. The property's onsite bike station includes a sturdy repair stand, a toolbox, a bike pump, and a water hose, ensuring guests can prepare their bikes before hitting Sedona's famous trails. Complimentary trail maps, walking sticks, and red rock passes-necessary for many trailhead parking areas-are available to all guests. Las Posadas has also partnered with local businesses to offer exclusive discounts including the Pink Jeep Package that offers 15 percent off your stay with 10 percent off any Pink Jeep Tour of choice, the Bike and Stay Package that offers an action packed stay with 20 percent off Mountain Bike rentals at Absolute Bikes, the Hike and Stay Package to get up close and personal with an exclusive $20 off any guided hike from The Hike House, and the Swing and Stay Golf Package with complimentary bottle of local wine and one round of golf at Sedona Golf Resort.

Group Gatherings



Whether for weddings, family reunions, golf groups, retreat takeovers or full property buyouts for larger groups, Las Posadas of Sedona provides an ideal setting for group events. The property's newly enhanced gathering spaces include Basecamp's communal areas, the pool deck, and a charming courtyard featuring fire pits, cornhole, and ping pong tables. For larger groups, the property boasts three large suites with full-service kitchens, including the Game Room Suite, also equipped with a foosball table and poker table, creating the perfect environment for group entertainment; and smaller suites that feature convenient kitchenettes and other group amenities.

"The renovation of Las Posadas of Sedona elevates the guest experience with refreshed interiors and upgraded amenities designed to provide unparalleled comfort and enjoyment,"

said Kristi Allen, Executive Vice President of Hotels at Ensemble. "Whether you're seeking wellness, outdoor adventure, group events or a peaceful retreat, Las Posadas of Sedona is the ultimate gateway to experience the stunning natural beauty and diverse activities of Red Rock Country."

Managed by Ensemble Hospitality, Las Posadas of Sedona is the company's second property in Sedona and third in Arizona. The million-dollar renovation is poised to elevate the guest experience at Las Posadas of Sedona, showcasing its distinctive new offerings, which blend wellness amenities and desert adventures with stylish accommodations and first-class services.

Sedona, which attracts over 4 million tourists annually, is renowned for its breathtaking crimson sandstone formations, world-class art galleries, spiritual retreats, and award-winning restaurants. Las Posadas of Sedona is ideally located on the Red Rock Scenic Byway-Arizona's first All-American Road-providing convenient access to shopping, dining, golf resorts, and outdoor activities. Guests can easily explore the region's hiking and mountain biking trails, art galleries, wineries, and restaurants from this newly renovated modern rustic, all-suite retreat.

Discover the magic of Red Rock Country from the beautifully refurbished Las Posadas of Sedona. For reservations, visit .

About Ensemble

Ensemble is a leading commercial real estate investment firm specializing in comprehensive planning, development, ownership, and management. Established in 1989, Ensemble has consistently delivered transformative projects across hospitality, corporate office, life science, multifamily, and retail sectors. Ensemble's hospitality division oversees a portfolio generating over $200 million in annual revenue. With a dedicated team of over 1,000 hotel employees, we prioritize delivering exceptional service across nine managed and five third-party managed properties, ensuring memorable experiences for our guests.

With headquarters in Long Beach, CA, and offices in Phoenix and Philadelphia, Ensemble assembles a diverse group of talented professionals to steward resources with creativity and tenacity, delivering inspiring environments and exceptional experiences. For more information, visit

.

