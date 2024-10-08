(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stokke , the renowned Scandinavian brand known for its premium children's products, announces the launch of the reimagined Stokke® JetKidsTM, designed to enhance the experience for families by making journeys easier and more enjoyable.

STOKKE INTRODUCES VIBRANT REBRANDING OF THE ICONIC JETKIDS

Stokke® JetKidsTM BedBoxTM and Stokke® JetKidsTM BackPack will debut in a fresh range of colors, along with two new playful sticker sets. Inspired by aerial photography and the vibrant colors found across our natural world, these shades capture the essence of adventure. Stokke is thrilled to unveil Coral Pink, Arctic Blue, Sea Green, Moonglow White, Midnight Grey, and Hazy Lilac. The new stickers include a playful Animal Sticker Set and a cosmic Space Sticker Set, adding extra fun and allowing kids to customize their BedBoxTM.

The JetKids is an airline-approved, ride-on, and sleep-on suitcase designed for children aged 2 to 7. It provides your little one with a comfortable space to rest or nap, whether on a short trip or a long-haul flight while keeping their essentials close. Plus, it empowers kids to take charge of their travels, boosting their confidence as they pack their belongings and explore new places, which plays a vital role in their development.

With the latest launch, the front wheels of the Stokke® JetKidsTM BedBoxTM have been reinforced for greater durability, while the main suitcase casing has been upgraded for enhanced stability. These upgrades allow increased peace of mind and ease for everyday travels, allowing kids to create unforgettable memories.

In addition to the BedBox, the JetKidsTM BackPack is suitable for a range of activities, from school trips to family vacations. With 2L/68 oz of expandable storage, it offers sufficient space for necessities. Featuring captain's stripes on the straps and an airplane seat buckle for closure, your child will feel like they're flying high with the crew.

The Stokke® JetKidsTM BedBoxTM and Stokke® JetKidsTM BackPack are available individually or as part of the Stokke® JetKidsTM Travel Bundle on Stokke's website, providing your little one with the perfect matching travel gear for any adventure.

For more on Stokke and their product offerings, visit .

ABOUT STOKKE

Founded on the west coast of Norway in 1932, Stokke is a proud Norwegian company globally recognized for best-in-class solutions in high chairs, strollers, nurseries, baby carriers, and more. The legendary Tripp Trapp® chair designed by Peter Opsvik celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022. The chair is manufactured in Europe and has sold over 13 million units worldwide.



Merging Scandinavian design with innovation, Stokke creates premium products that encourage healthy child development and nurture family bonding. Their mission is simple: to support parents in raising confident kids for a better world. With connection, safety, and exploration as our foundation, Stokke transforms this promise into action by making innovative products that promote parent-child closeness.

Stokke aims to give children the best start in life and help them develop into independent, confident adults. The Stokke product family is based on the core values of sustainability, design and the healthy development of our children.



