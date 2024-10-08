Treq Global Inc Secures $5M+ In Seed Funding To Develop Open-Architecture Quantum Computing Clusters

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MILTON PARK, United Kingdom and ALEXANDRIA,

Va., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TreQ Global Inc (/trɛk/), a quantum computing company, announced today that it closed an oversubscribed seed round, raising $5+ million. Engineers at TreQ design, manufacture, and operate bespoke, open-architecture quantum computing clusters. The company serves clients building on-premises quantum-readiness infrastructure for businesses, institutions, and communities worldwide.

Launch Week photo of the TreQ Global Inc team at Dorchester-on-Thames, U.K. TreQ is a global company that builds and operates bespoke quantum computing clusters, when and where clients need them.

Lavrock Ventures

led the round, with Creator Fund , Green Sands Equity , and firstminute capital joining the syndicate. Lavrock's Steve Smoot will join TreQ's Board of Directors. "We're ecstatic to back the TreQ team because of their extraordinary quantum expertise and vision to fill an important gap in this quickly growing market," said Smoot.

TreQ's industry veterans will deploy this investment capital to grow its talented team, expand its supply chain, build its first systems, and deploy these systems where clients need them.

To expand its team, TreQ is recruiting engineers and technicians. "We're growing our team of trailblazers. With a stewardship mindset, we're setting the conditions for thriving at our company and in our industry," noted Mandy Birch, TreQ's CEO and Founder

"This is a company to watch! Mandy's an inspiring leader with deep executive engineering expertise in both government and industry. I'm delighted to be on this journey with her and the TreQ team," said Board Chair David Ferran.

TreQ's approach marks a departure from single-technology, lab-based quantum computing. The company focuses on open-architecture design, systems engineering, and high-level manufacturing. By integrating innovative components and processor prototypes from a variety of sources, TreQ delivers complete quantum systems that expand the frontier of high-performance computing. This enables quantum computing pioneers to de-risk their investments with capital efficient, upgradable, extensible solutions that are compatible with their computing infrastructure.

Looking ahead, TreQ plans to scale its manufacturing operations. With a proven team, projected near-term profitability, and an agile, capital-efficient business model, the company offers a differentiated risk-management strategy in a deep tech industry. Positioned to lead innovation and drive value creation in a high-growth market, TreQ aims to drive breakthroughs that will benefit a range of industries. From energy and environmental stewardship to healthcare, logistics, and finance, quantum computing has the potential to reshape business, security, and scientific exploration.

