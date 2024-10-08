International Land Alliance Announces Addition To Construction Division

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, (OTCQB:ILAL) , (“ILAL” or the“Company”), an international land and development firm, today reported the engagement of a Las Vegas-based company to manage ILAL's newly-formed division.



The Company has developed 1,200 homesites, sold over 1,000 homesites and built over 100 homes and a boutique hotel at its Rancho Costa Verde community. With an average construction budget per home of $250,000, this new team will be overseeing potential construction revenue of $275,000,000 for the remaining 1,000 homesites already sold.

As previously announced, the Company opened up sales at its Oasis Park Resort last quarter, located just 8KM south of Rancho Costa Verde in San Felipe, Baja California. The construction division will also manage the development of the 500 homesites at Oasis with total potential construction revenue of roughly $125,000,000.

The principal of the team has over 30 years of experience in this area and is a property owner with a residence at Rancho Costa Verde. Primary directives include allocating jobs to subcontractors, construction project management, quality control and communication with owners.

Frank Ingrande, President of ILAL, commented:“To date, the Company has referred clients to qualified local builders at its Rancho Costa Verde development. Being the general contractor and having a construction division will now allow us to efficiently scale up home construction volume and increase profit margins.”

About International Land Alliance, Inc.:

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its' core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: .

