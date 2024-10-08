Future Electronics Hosts Its Annual Advanced Engineering University (AEU) 2024 At Corporate Headquarters

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Canada ( forpressrelease) October 8, 2024 – Future Electronics, a global leader in distribution, successfully hosted its annual Advanced Engineering University (AEU) 2024 event from September 16-20. Held at Future Electronics' corporate headquarters in Pointe-Claire, Quebec, this premier technical training and spanned five days and provided employees with the latest insights into trends, innovations, and solutions.



Future Electronics' AEU 2024 event featured over 50 classes conducted by expert supplier partners, covering a range of cutting-edge technologies, including High-End Processors, Embedded Solutions, Power and Motor Control, Wide Band Gap solutions, and system design tools. More than 45 leading suppliers attended, ensuring that participants received unparalleled education and access to the latest advancements in the electronics field.



In addition to intensive training sessions, the event also included the highly anticipated Technology Expo, providing Future Electronics' technical teams with hands-on experience with new products and solutions. Networking opportunities abounded, allowing attendees to strengthen their industry connections.



As a nod to the event's tradition, AEU 2024 culminated in the Closing Gala, where awards were presented to distinguished Future Electronics team members by Todd Baker, Corporate VP of the Advanced Engineering Group, in recognition of their excellence and contributions.



Future Electronics remains committed to maintaining the highest level of technical expertise within its teams and is proud to continue advancing its leadership position in the electronics distribution industry.



About Future Electronics:



Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.



Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit



