First Global Rail, Infrastructure Conf. Kicks Off In UAE

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- The first edition of the Global Rail, Transport, and Infrastructure and (GRTIEC) kicked off, Tuesday, with Kuwait participation represented by of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan.

The event, hosted by Etihad Rails, and held under the patronage of UAE vice president Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the three-day event saw broad regional and international participation, with 300 exhibitors from 40 countries.

The conference aimed to enhance cooperation between countries in the fields of transport, logistics, and infrastructure themed "Setting Transport Infrastructure and Global Connectivity in Motion."

Kuwait's participation aimed to benefit from international expertise and experiences in the fields of railways and transport, as this international event displayed the latest innovations and technologies in this field.

The conference would include series of panel discussions and workshops featuring more than 1,000 participants, including experts, professional and decision-makers from various companies worldwide.

More than 300 exhibitors from over 40 countries would discuss important topics related to public transportation development, railway technology, and sustainability in infrastructure.

The exhibition goal is to highlight key areas including global railways, challenges that face this sector, environmental impact of such projects, and ways to provide sustainable infrastructure.

Also, focusing on sustainability issues and the role of the railway sector in enhancing transportation and logistics services in the region.

The event is expected to successfully strengthen regional and international cooperation in the transport and logistics sector, opening new avenues for development and investment in infrastructure, as visitors would have the opportunity to explore the latest global developments through its smart systems. (end)

