Israeli Soldier Killed During Clashes In Northern Gaza
Date
10/8/2024 4:31:48 AM
(MENAFN- Palestine News Network )
Gaza Strip/ PNN
The spokesperson for the Israeli army announced the death of a 20-year-old soldier from the Golani Brigade during clashes in northern Gaza. Another soldier sustained serious injuries during a battle in southern Lebanon.
On Monday, the Israeli army reported the deaths of two soldiers in confrontations with Hezbollah, noting that a reservist was killed in an encounter with Hezbollah fighters at the Lebanese border. Earlier that same day, it was also reported that one soldier was killed and two others seriously injured in ongoing battles with Hezbollah near Lebanon border.
According to Israeli military data, 730 Israeli soldiers have been killed since the onset of the war in Gaza, including 347 fatalities since the beginning of the ground offensive.
