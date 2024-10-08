Moph Workshop Enhances Physicians' Proficiency In Occupational Health

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Public (MoPH) recently organised the third training for practising physicians in primary healthcare and other specialisations.

The workshop aimed to enhance physicians' proficiency and train them in essential occupational health services, utilising the latest methods and technologies in the field. The workshop was held at the Itqan Clinical Simulation and Innovation Centre.

Approximately 40 physicians from the Primary Corporation (PHCC) and health centres managed by the Qatar Red Crescent (QRC) participated in the two-day workshop, alongside physicians from other national institutions and private sector companies.

Dr Mohammed Ali Al Hajjaj, Head of the Occupational Health Section at the MoPH's Health Promotion Department, stated,“This training workshop is designed to improve physicians' ability to manage work-related injuries and illnesses while developing workplace occupational health promotion programmes. Through this initiative, we aim to transfer and enhance physicians' knowledge in occupational health, thereby supporting the improvement of practices and service delivery in this vital area.

“The workshop addressed several key topics, including the fundamentals of occupational medicine, new techniques for preventing work-related injuries and diseases, the importance of incorporating an occupational history in diagnosis and treatment, and the development of workplace health promotion programmes. Participants were trained by a distinguished group of occupational health specialists from the Ministry of Public Health, Hamad Medical Corporation, QatarEnergy, and The View Hospital through interactive lectures and clinical case studies.”

Dr Al Hajjaj further explained,“We are dedicated to organising these training workshops as part of the ongoing professional development programme for practising physicians and other specialisations. Over the past two years (2022–2023), approximately 70 physicians from various institutions across the country have been trained.

“This workshop, along with others, forms part of a comprehensive strategy to train medical staff in occupational health services. The Ministry of Public Health is committed to organising more specialised training courses in the coming years.”