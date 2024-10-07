Kuwait Olympics Delegation Return Home With Gold Award

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Special team, under the umbrella of Al-Tamouh Sports Club, returned home on Monday after winning the medal in the regional modern sailing competition for the Middle East and North Africa, hosted in Dubai.

The competition aimed to promote the concept social empowerment for people with disabilities. Players Sulaiman Al-Nasser and Nawaf Awadh represented the Kuwaiti team.

The Chairwoman of the Kuwaiti Special Olympics Board Hanaa Al-Zawawi, expressed her gratitude to the Kuwaiti Marine Sports Club in a statement to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA). She thanked them for their support of Al-Tamouh's participants and for providing partner athletes to join the competition.

The Head of the Delegation, Saddiqa Al-Ansari, affirmed that the public authorities in Kuwait provided full support to the Kuwaiti champions, facilitating their first participation in the competition.

Player Nawaf Awadh told KUNA that despite the tough competition, they were able to achieve the gold medal thanks to prior preparations and guidance from the technical and administrative staff, under the leadership of Manager Habbab Al-Hami. He expressed his gratitude for this victory in the name of Kuwait.

From his side, athlete Manaf Al-Wuhaib from the Marine Sports Club stated that the competition marks the beginning of further achievements to be added to the record of Kuwaiti sports, particularly in relation to athletes with intellectual disabilities. (end)

