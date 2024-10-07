Cape Verde’S Economy Soars: Tourism Fuels Impressive Growth In 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Cape Verde's has surged ahead, posting remarkable growth figures in the first half of 2024. The island nation witnessed an 8.5% expansion in its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) during the second quarter.



This follows a robust 10.9% growth in the first quarter. This performance puts the country's average growth rate at 9.7% for the first six months of the year.



Tourism stands out as the primary engine of this economic boom. The accommodation and food services sector led with a staggering 33% increase, while and storage grew by 15%.



The commerce sector also showed strength, expanding by 14%. These figures align with reports from tourism operators noting a significant uptick in visitor numbers.



However, not all sectors shared in this prosperity. The fishing and aquaculture industry experienced a 12% contraction, and the construction sector shrank by 5%. Despite these setbacks, the overall economic picture remains bright.







Consumer spending played a crucial role in driving growth. Private consumption rose by 5%, while business consumption jumped by 9%. Exports grew by 8%, while imports declined slightly by 1%.

Cape Verde's Economic Resilience and Growth Potential

The National Institute of Statistics (INE) provided these encouraging figures and revised the 2023 economic growth rate upwards to 5.5%, a 0.4 percentage point increase from earlier estimates.



Cape Verde's economy has shown remarkable resilience in the face of global challenges. The country has successfully pivoted towards a service-oriented economy, with a strong focus on tourism.



Government efforts to develop the tourism sector, including initiatives like the World Bank 's $75 million project aimed at sustainable tourism, have likely contributed to this success.



Looking ahead, Cape Verde appears well-positioned for continued growth. The current trajectory suggests the country will easily surpass its initial growth estimates of around 5% for 2024.



This economic expansion could bring significant benefits to the island nation's population, potentially improving living standards and creating new opportunities.



As Cape Verde navigates its economic future, the focus on tourism and related services seems to be a winning strategy.



If this trend continues, Cape Verde may soon become a shining example of economic development in the region.



