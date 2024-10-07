Global Guar Gum Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The guar gum market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.2 billion in 2023 to $1.29 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to innovation in production and processing, agricultural uses, cosmetics and personal care products, textile and paper industries, pharmaceutical formulations.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Guar Gum Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The guar gum market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increased demand in gluten-free products, expansion in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors, rising demand for natural emulsifiers, continued demand in oil and gas industries, exploration of biomedical applications.

Growth Driver of The Guar Gum Market

The rising popularity of organic products is expected to propel the guar gum market growth going forward. Organic products are free of GMOs and are produced without the use of any artificial chemicals, pesticides, or fertilizers. Organic products use guar gum as an additive, so the rising popularity of organic products in the food and beverage industries would increase the demand for guar gum.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Guar Gum Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Jai Bharat Gum & Chemicals Ltd., Vikas WSP Ltd., Hindustan Gum & Chemicals Ltd., Lucid Group, Supreme Gums Pvt. Ltd., India Glycols Ltd., Rama Gum Industries Ltd., Nutriroma, AEP Colloids Inc., Shree India Sino Gums Pvt Ltd., Cargill Incorporated, Ashland Inc., Neelkants Polymers Pvt. Ltd., Altrafine Gums, Lamberti S.p.A, Dabur India Ltd., Ingredion Inc., TIC Gums Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Penford Corporation, Shree Ram India Gums Limited, Guar Resources LLC, Global Gums & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd., Vikas Granaries Ltd., Raj Gum Industries Pvt. Ltd., Sarda Bio Polymers Pvt. Ltd., Shree Ram Industries, Shree Gajanan Industries, Shree Laxminarayan Industries.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Guar Gum Market Share Analysis?

Major companies operating in the market are developing innovative products, such as biodegradable guar-based polymers, to meet larger customer bases and increase revenue. Biodegradable guar-based polymers refer to a type of polymer material derived from guar gum, a natural substance obtained from guar beans.

How Is The Global Guar Gum Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Food Grade, Industrial Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade

2) By Function: Stabilizer, Emulsifier, Thickening, Gelling Agent, Binder, Friction Reducer

3) By End Use Industry: Food and Beverages, Fracking, Textiles, Pharmaceuticals, Other End Use Industries

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Guar Gum Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Guar Gum Market Definition

Guar gum refers to a gel-forming fiber made from legumes called guar beans. It is mainly used as a sizing material and thickening agent for various industries.

Guar Gum Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global guar gum market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Guar Gum Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on guar gum market size, guar gum market drivers and trends, guar gum market major players and guar gum market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

