Norwegian Government Proposes Increasing Support Program For Ukraine To $12.7B

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Norwegian is proposing to increase the overall funding framework for the Nansen Support Programme for Ukraine to NOK 135 billion (USD 12.7 billion) and to extend it for an additional three years, until 2030.



This is said in a press release published on the government's website , Ukrinform reports.

“Norway stands firm in its support to Ukraine. Ukraine has an enormous need for both military and civilian support in its fight to defend itself against Russia. We are increasing the allocation for 2024 to a total of NOK 27 billion. At the same time, we are extending the Nansen Support Programme for Ukraine for an additional three years and increasing the overall funding framework from NOK 75 billion to NOK 135 billion. Ukraine's ability to defend itself is essential for the Ukrainian people, and to safeguard the safety and security of Europe,” said Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre.

to allocate NOK 250M for Norfund's investments in Ukrain

He added that the Norwegian government has kept the Norwegian parliament informed regarding the scope and targets of the support, and efforts to further develop the Support Programme to ensure it is adapted to Ukraine's needs are based on input received from the all the political parties.

The Norwegian government is now proposing to increase the overall funding framework for the Nansen Support Programme for Ukraine from NOK 75 billion to at least NOK 135 billion, and to extend the programme to 2030.

“Ukraine is in need of widespread support to continue to withstand Russia's war of aggression. The Norwegian Government increased the allocation for military support by NOK 2.5 billion in the first year of the Support Programme, and this year we have increased the contributions even more. It is crucial that the measures we implement adequately reflect Ukraine's needs and are aligned with the other international military support being provided to Ukraine,” said Minister of Defence Bjørn Arild Gram.

It is noted that the Norwegian government proposed to increase the allocation to Ukraine by an additional NOK 5 billion for 2024, bringing the Norwegian contribution up to a total of NOK 27 billion

It is worth noting that the government's proposal must now be approved by the parliament.

As reported by Ukrinform, according to media reports, to get the increased package through parliament, Store's centre-left minority government will need the support of the opposition, which has largely backed greater assistance to Ukraine.

The Nansen Support Programme for Ukraine is a Norwegian civilian and military support program worth NOK 75 billion for the period 2023-2027. The distribution between civilian and military support is determined annually according to Ukraine's needs. In 2023, approximately NOK 19.9 billion of the Nansen Support Programme for Ukraine was distributed: 8.9 billion in civilian and humanitarian support and 11 billion in military support.