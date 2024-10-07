Ukraine, Slovakia To Create Eastern European Energy Hub - Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and Slovakia agreed on establishing an Eastern European hub.

That's according to Prime Denys Shmyhal, who spoke at a briefing following the second intergovernmental consultations, Ukrinform reports with reference to the Cabinet press service .

"We agreed on the creation of an Eastern European energy hub, which aims to use storage facilities, develop the Mukachevo interconnector, and cooperate in the nuclear industry. This will strengthen not only the energy security of our two countries, but also the security of the entire Eastern European region," he said.

Shmyhal added that in the energy sector, Ukraine and Slovakia are also implementing a joint project to modernize the Mukachevo-Velke Kapusany electrical interconnector. According to the prime minister, the parties will complete the project by the end of 2028.

"As a result, we will expand our export-import capabilities and strengthen the energy security of both countries," Shmyhal emphasized.

Also, he noted that Ukraine is grateful to Slovakia for energy support.

"I would like to emphasize that Slovakia is the second largest supplier of electricity in terms of both the emergency and commercial transmission. This allows us to respond to the energy challenges of wartime," said the head of the Ukrainian government.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, today, October 7, Prime Ministers Denys Shmyhal met with his Sloavkian counterpart Robert Fico just outside Uzhhorod in Western Ukraine. The heads of government discussed cooperation in the field of energy security and infrastructure projects.

Photo: Government portal