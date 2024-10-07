Savoye will highlight advanced supply chain and logistics software solutions at GITEX 2024

(MENAFN- CommuniGate Middle East) UAE, October 07, 2024

Savoye, a leading one-stop-shop integrator of automated warehouse solutions and software publisher, is participating for the second consecutive year in the upcoming GITEX 2024, to showcase its innovative offerings, and ODATiO software to the Middle East and UAE market. These supply chain and logistics solutions assist businesses in optimising their operations, boosting efficiency, and capitalising on emerging opportunities, thereby meeting the region’s evolving demands.



Savoye will be co-exhibiting with Incube in the latest edition and aims to network with industry experts, strengthen existing partnerships, and explore new avenues for collaboration in the logistics and supply chain industry. They will showcase to businesses the upgraded version of Savoye’s flagship software application, ODATiO, which now features an integrated Order Management System (OMS).



With this new feature, ODATiO now serves as a comprehensive, intelligent solution that combines Warehouse Management System (WMS), Transportation Management System (TMS), and Order Management System (OMS) functionalities into a single modular and scalable application. This update underscores Savoye’s unwavering commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the region’s logistics and supply chain market.



Alain Kaddoum, Managing Director, of Savoye Middle East, stated: “GITEX provides us with an invaluable platform to connect with industry leaders and showcase our innovative solutions, especially the upgraded version of our ODATiO software. Currently, the Middle East's logistics market is expanding quickly due to the region's rapid industrialisation, increasing manufacturing activities, and growing domestic consumption of goods. We are confident that the unique capabilities of ODATiO can support this increasing demand by helping businesses in the region improve their flexibility and operational efficiency.”



The Middle East and Africa’s freight and logistics market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.36 per cent to reach USD 222.63 billion by 2029 from USD 163.57 billion in 2024. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Savoye has solidified its position as a key player in the region’s warehouse automation segment by offering comprehensive solutions that help maintain business growth.







