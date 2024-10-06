Netanyahu Condemns France's Decision To Halt Military Aid, Calling It 'Shameful'

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Israeli Prime reacted to French President Emmanuel Macron's statement about halting military aid to Israel, calling it“shameful.”

Late on Saturday, October 5, Netanyahu condemned France's decision, adding that Israel will win its war against the Islamic Republic of Iran and its proxies“with or without Western assistance.”

According to Netanyahu, as Israel fights the“forces of barbarism” led by the Islamic Republic,“all civilized nations must stand firmly with Israel.”

In his remarks, the Israeli Prime Minister stated,“The French President and other Western leaders are now calling for an arms embargo on Israel. Shame on them.”

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Macron, in an interview with“France Inter,” said that his country's priority is a political solution in the Middle East, which is why France will halt the delivery of weapons to Israel.

Recently, Israel has significantly intensified its attacks in the Middle East, pushing the region to the brink of a full-scale war.

This escalation has raised widespread concerns among Western countries, with many officials, including the European Union's foreign policy chief, believing that no one can stop Benjamin Netanyahu.

The growing tension between Israel and its neighboring countries has alarmed international communities, with calls for de-escalation and diplomatic solutions. However, Netanyahu's defiance and Israel's continued military actions threaten to destabilize the already volatile region further.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram