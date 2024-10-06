Former NATO director couldn’t get to Zelensky in ‘bunkers’ when war begun

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with the Financial Times, former Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg disclosed the precarious situation faced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the initial days of the conflict that erupted in 2022. As Russia launched its military operation, concerns ran high that Zelensky could be assassinated and that Ukraine might fall to Russian forces in a matter of days.



Stoltenberg reflected on the tense atmosphere in those early days, noting that NATO officials feared for Zelensky's safety and the survival of the Ukrainian government. He described a critical moment when he was unable to contact Zelensky for two days, during which the Ukrainian leader was reportedly sheltering in bunkers to evade Russian assassins. The uncertainty surrounding Zelensky's fate created a sense of urgency and anxiety within NATO, as the bloc had been providing military and financial support to Ukraine from the very beginning of the conflict.



“The situation was a toss of the coin,” Stoltenberg stated, emphasizing that had Kyiv fallen and Zelensky been captured or killed, the dynamics of the war would have drastically changed. This apprehension stemmed from fears that a successful Russian operation in Ukraine could embolden Moscow to target other European nations.



When Stoltenberg finally reestablished communication with Zelensky, he described the conversation as challenging, filled with tension and concern for the Ukrainian leader's safety. “I feared that he would soon be caught or killed,” Stoltenberg recalled, highlighting the gravity of the situation at that time.



Despite the tumultuous start, Zelensky’s resilience and NATO’s unwavering support have since transformed the conflict into a prolonged struggle, one that continues to shape the geopolitical landscape of Europe. Stoltenberg's insights serve as a reminder of the critical moments that defined the early days of the conflict and the stakes involved for both Ukraine and NATO.

