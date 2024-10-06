Viral Video: Vada Pav Seller Claims To Earn ₹2.8 Lakh A Month Netizens React, 'Bro Is Motivating Me To...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A vlogger's viral has surprised the Internet by revealing how much a Mumbai street vendor earns from selling Vada Pav. Instagram influencer Sarthak Sachdeva spent a day working at a local Vada Pav cart and shared the results in a video that has garnered nearly 40 million views.

In the video, Sachdeva documented his day about the vendor's business, preparing Vada Pav, and interacting with customers. By mid-morning, they had sold around 200 Vada Pavs, highlighting the high demand.

| Viral Video: TikTok star's last moments captured on camera; netizens react

By the end of the day, they had sold a total of 622 Vada Pavs. With each Vada Pav priced at ₹15, the day's earnings totalled ₹9,300.

When Sachdeva calculated the vendor's income for a full month, it amounted to ₹2.8 lakh. After covering expenses, the vendor had a net income of approximately ₹2 lakh per month, or ₹24 lakh annually.

| Viral Video: Mukesh Ambani looks for missing 'damaad' during photo session

The video sparked reactions across the Internet. Sachdeva asked viewers to share the video with their friends with white-collar jobs and ask if they would manage to earn that much from their salary. Many viewers expressed disbelief.

“Every school should have activities like this for the students. Where the do such jobs with guidance. Things you learn from such practical experience is beyond what money can buy,” wrote one user.

Another user wrote,“Bro is motivating me to leave my job and start a thela....”

| Viral video: KFC staffers, customer exchange blows in Kerala; netizens react

“It's seems all easy money! But the hardwork that goes behind is unimaginable! There are lot of things that you need to take care of with consistency and authentic taste,” came from another.

“Nirmala Tai wants to know your location,” joked another.