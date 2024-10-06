CBI Gets Clues On How Sandip Ghosh-Ashish Pandey Nexus Accepted Cash Through Paper Leaks

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Oct 6 (IANS) The CBI officials probing the case of irregularities at R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata have got specific clues about how the former principal Sandip Ghosh through his house staff Ashish Pandey used to accept cash by leaking question paper to medical students eager to pay money for easy success.

While CBI is conducting parallel probes against Ghosh in both the cases of financial irregularities and the brutal rape and murder of the junior doctor, the investigating officials have also taken Pandey into custody in the case of financial irregularities.

Sources said that through Pandey's interrogation, the officials secured information on how Ghosh was dependent on Pandey's recommendation to decide on the examination success of the medical students.

Ghosh and Pandey's bank accounts are under the CBI scanner to get further clues about such illegal transactions. Pandey is among the 10 doctors of R.G. Kar who had been expelled by the College authorities as per a notification issued by the latter on Saturday night.

Sources said that besides Pandey, the officials have also been able to track links of Ghosh with a number of influential persons within the West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC), all of whom are currently under the scanner of CBI.

The other charges against Ghosh include manipulation in the tendering system, awarding infrastructure-related contracts of R.G. Kar to private agencies instead of the state public works department, smuggling of bio-medical wastes outside and selling of organs of unidentified bodies coming to the R.G. Kar morgue for post-mortem purposes.

Ghosh, Pandey and three others arrested by CBI in the financial irregularities case will be presented at a special court in Kolkata on Monday.

In the meantime, sources said that Ghosh had been investigated several times by CBI officials at a correctional home in South Kolkata where he is housed now.