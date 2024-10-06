Dubai Islamic Bank Celebrates Fifth Cohort of High Potential Programme, Paving the Way for Future Leadership

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, UAE – 4 October 2024: Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the largest Islamic bank in the UAE and the globally renowned Islamic finance conglomerate, celebrated a notable milestone with the successful graduation of the 5th batch of high potential employees in DIB’s High Potential Employee Development Programme (HIPO).



In the bank’s ongoing endeavour to hone talent within the organisation and provide them with a platform to excel individually as well contribute in fulfilling the bank’s ambitious growth opportunities, the HIPO programme began in 2015 and has already delivered an army of nearly 150 professionals who are not just excelling in the workforce but leading by example.



The 5th batch of HIPO graduates were felicitated by the Group CEO, Dr. Adnan Chilwan, as well as other executives from the senior leadership team of the organisation.



The HIPO programme is an 18-month intensive leadership training schedule that includes a comprehensive suite of assessments, specialised training, mentorship, and coaching. Developed in partnership with globally recognised institutions, HIPO equips participants to excel in their roles and drive the bank’s strategic objectives.



To ensure the momentum is maintained, DIB has begun rolling out nominations for the next cohort for the next programme that is scheduled to commence in Q4 2024.



Commenting on the success and effectiveness of the journey undertaken so far, Dr. Adnan Chilwan, Group Chief Executive Officer of DIB, said, "The High Potential Programme is central to our inclusive talent development approach within the organisation, designed to prepare the next wave of leaders in the banking and financial sector. This initiative reflects our dedication to fostering outstanding talent by empowering individuals who possess the inherent traits with advanced skill sets ensuring both professional and personal elevation as well as quality contribution to further the organisation’s strategic goals. Our ambition is to unleash these individuals into the financial world so that they support and positively impact the larger economic objectives of the UAE. I extend my warmest congratulations to all our graduates and look forward to their future contributions to our collective ambitions. We also extend our profound thanks to all our partners for their enduring commitment and involvement in our training endeavours, which are crucial in systematically cultivating quality professionals within our organisation.”



As DIB steadfastly invests in its workforce, the bank upholds its position of leadership in the banking sector as an Employer of Choice, committed to promoting professional development and fostering inclusivity at every level of the organisation including the vital Emiratisation Agenda.







