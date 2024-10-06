Viola Outdoor Launches Cutting-Edge 3D Enabled DOOH Canvas in Prestigious Abu Dhabi District

(MENAFN- Viola Communications) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 04 October 2024: Viola Outdoor, part of Multiply Group’s Viola Communications LLC, the Abu Dhabi-based communications solutions leader, has introduced its latest Digital Out-of-Home solution: a premium 3D enabled DOOH canvas. Known as the D.Highlight, the platform is strategically located in, Al Bateen, which is proudly proclaimed as one of the city’s most prestigious districts conveniently situated close to the capital’s most well-known landmarks, including the famous Corniche and Emirates Palace.



D.Highlight provides an unparalleled setting for brands seeking exceptional engagement opportunities and premium visibility. This prime location combines sophisticated elegance with accessibility, making it an ideal choice for impactful and memorable advertising experiences.



Speaking on the announcement, Ammar Sharaf, Founder and CEO of Viola Communications, emphasised Viola’s commitment to leveraging advanced technology for compelling advertising experiences, saying, "At Viola, we are dedicated to enhancing brand perception through innovative, first-of-their-kind solutions that are state-of-the-art and data-driven. We are delighted to introduce the D.Highlight, a unique 3D enabled large-format canvas designed to captivate audiences and deliver brand fame."



Viola Outdoor is at the forefront of the digitalization of the OOH industry, aligning with Abu Dhabi’s government commitments to achieving a positive digital economy and smart city status by transforming the infrastructure of media messaging across the city.







MENAFN06102024004038001067ID1108750258