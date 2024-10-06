'Qatar A Major Player In AI-Driven Future'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is set to become a major player in the AI-driven future as its commitment towards digital transformation not only continues to position the nation at the forefront of global innovation but also reduces reliance on oil, paving the way for a diversified and resilient economy, an official said.

Joseph Abboud, Consulting Partner at PwC Middle East told The Peninsula that data transfer systems ensure Qatar's protection and growth in the sector.

He said:“Secure data transfer builds trust with international companies and governments, attracting foreign investment. It involves protecting sensitive information for both the government and citizens.

Data protection and encryption prevent branches, ensuring a secure business environment. This security draws companies to invest in the nation.”

Meanwhile, efficient data transfer ensures smooth cross-border operations, enabling businesses to expand across the GCC market. According to the latest PWC Qatar Economy Watch, four strategic actions have been identified that fulfill the promise, aligning with the country's ambitions as part of its NDS-3 and National Digital Agenda (NDA).

The first and foremost is the AI regulatory foundation. Businesses need to establish a solid regulatory foundation for AI, focusing on data collection, management, and standard practices across both public and private sectors.

This involves implementing regulations that simplify and streamline data handling and creating unified templates and tools. Such a foundation is crucial for feeding AI models with contextual and relevant data nationwide.

This is followed by the national sovereign infrastructure. Businesses also need to invest in national sovereign infrastructure by building large computing farms to support AI advances, R&D, and commercialisation.

“Qatar should use its existing partnerships with hyperscale cloud providers and form new alliances with AI firms to access new markets,” Abboud said.

The third strategic action is the AI economic cluster. Companies must create an AI economic cluster offering value-added services to its tenants aligned with the NDS-3 outcomes. This involves using existing infrastructure of special economic and commercial zones to form a National AI cluster, aimed at nurturing local AI businesses and drawing various international organisation to the country.