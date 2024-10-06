Professional Recognition Exam For Foreign-Educated Candidates Set For October 6
Date
10/6/2024 3:08:59 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On October 6, the next examination for professional recognition
of individuals with higher education from foreign countries will
take place in the electronic examination center of the State
Examination Center (SEC), Azernews reports.
The Ministry of Education announced that the exam will start at
13:00. Participants arriving after 12:45 will not be admitted.
Participants must bring the original identity document and admit
card to the exam.
Applicants can review the program according to their specialty
on the website of the Ministry of Education and Culture.
The exam will assess specialized knowledge, general knowledge of
the profession, and behavioral skills through logical thinking and
situational judgment test tasks.
Participants will face 30 test questions. Each correct answer is
worth one point, while incorrect or unanswered questions receive
zero points. Applicants must score at least 15 points to pass.
Candidates can view their results upon completion of the exam or
when the allotted time has ended. Results will also be posted on
the DIM website the following day.
