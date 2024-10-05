St Lucia’S Health System Encounters Dengue Fever Outbreak – Hand, Foot, And Mouth Disease Across The Island

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)



By Caribbean News Global

CASTRIES, St Lucia – The recent declaration of a Dengue fever outbreak, by the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Elderly Affairs (MOH), through its environmental health division, is compounded by an alert (October 4) to a notable increase in reported cases of Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease (HFMD) across Saint Lucia.

Dengue control measures

Reaffirming the MOH commitment to controlling the mosquito population across the island, the ministry said it is focused on immediate and long-term interventions to combat the spread of the disease, with the Aedes aegypti mosquito identified as the primary vector responsible for transmitting dengue fever. The environmental health division has been actively engaging with communities to control mosquito breeding sites and mitigate the risk of further outbreaks.

The MOH has communicated that it is also leading public education campaigns, including community meetings, school sessions, and roadshows, to equip citizens with the knowledge and tools necessary for effective mosquito control. These initiatives aim to empower communities to take control of their environments and safeguard against mosquito-borne diseases.

Glenda Etienne-Cepal, environmental health officer, highlighted that while these efforts provide short-term control, the long-term solution relies on consistent community participation.

Strategic response

“Our team has been working closely with the Epidemiology Unit to monitor the dengue trend and implement targeted interventions. We are treating water containers to disrupt mosquito larvae development and applying insecticides to control the adult population. These measures are essential for providing immediate relief, but we need the community's involvement for sustainable results.”

Public involvement

“The active participation of every Saint Lucian in eliminating mosquito breeding grounds is critical. We urge everyone to take responsibility by removing containers that collect rainwater and conducting weekly inspections of their surroundings, especially after rainfall,” stated Etienne-Cepal.

Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease (HFMD) across Saint Lucia

The MOH has urged the public to heighten Hygiene practices, stating, typically ' HFMD' affects children under the age of five, the ministry warns that older children and adults are also susceptible.

In addition, medical surveillance officer, Dr Harani Vemula, emphasizes the importance of community awareness and proactive action.

“While Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease is often mild and self-limiting, it is highly contagious. We urge parents, caregivers, and the general public to practice good hygiene, such as frequent handwashing and avoiding close contact with infected individuals. These steps are crucial in breaking the chain of transmission and protecting our most vulnerable populations.”

“Our goal is to prevent severe cases and complications by ensuring early detection and prompt management. The ministry is actively monitoring the situation and will continue to provide updates as needed. We encourage everyone to remain vigilant and adhere to the health guidelines to safeguard our communities,” said Dr Vemula.

To minimize the spread, the ministry is advising the public to implement the following preventive measures:



Frequent hand washing with soap and water for 20 seconds, especially after diaper changes or using the restroom.

Avoid touching the face with unwashed hands.

Maintain distance from those showing symptoms of HFMD. Disinfect surfaces regularly, including toys, door handles, and countertops.

“The ministry also urges parents and caregivers to monitor children closely and seek immediate medical attention if a high fever or persistent symptoms develop. With no available vaccine for HFMD, community cooperation is essential in managing the outbreak,” the MOH said.

