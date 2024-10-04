Kuwait UN Envoy Praises Bilateral Relations With The Bahamas

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Permanent Delegate to the UN Ambassador Tareq Al-Bannai commended on Friday the strong bilateral relations between Kuwait and the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

The Kuwaiti told KUNA on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the relations between the two friendly countries, that Kuwait was the first Arabian Gulf country to have diplomatic relations with The Bahamas in 1994.

Al-Bannai, who doubles non-resident ambassador of Kuwait to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, added that the bilateral relations between the two countries are built on a solid foundation with a humanitarian framework that serves common interests.

He pointed out that both countries are effective members of the Small States Forum (SSF).

Al-Bannai appreciated The Bahamas' role in defending Kuwait's legitimacy in the UN during the Iraqi occupation of the country in 1990-1991.

He noted that Kuwait and The Bahamas support each other in elections of the different UN agencies, including the Security Council (UNSC), the Human Rights Council (OHCHR), and the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). (end)

