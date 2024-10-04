Turning Plastic Into Progress: World Cleanup Day With QVC & Plastic Bank

MENAFN - 3BL) QVC is thrilled to announce our exciting partnership with Plastic to support the collection and recycling of plastic from the environment!

At Qurate Retail Group , we're committed to making a positive impact on the world by ending poverty and stopping plastic pollution. Through this partnership with Plastic Bank, we aim to gather 50 tons of plastic year-round and recycle it into Social Plastic® recycled feedstock that is reprocessed and reintegrated into products and packaging for consumer goods. This will help reduce the reliance on virgin plastics and greatly decrease greenhouse gas emissions associated with manufacturing.

By turning plastic into currency, we're empowering the collection and exchange of discarded plastic. We believe that by working together with Plastic Bank and other partners, we can create a brighter and more sustainable future for everyone.

Learn more about Plastic Bank here: