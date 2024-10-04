Regions Bank And The Regions Foundation Launch Services And Support For Communities Impacted By Hurricane Helene

(MENAFN- 3BL) By Ashley Foster

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., October 4, 2024 /3BL/ - Regions on Tuesday announced a series of disaster-recovery services designed to help people and businesses impacted by Hurricane Helene. In addition, bank associates are volunteering in support of first responders in affected areas. Also, the Regions Foundation , a nonprofit funded primarily by Regions Bank, announced a commitment of $150,000 in initial grant funding for organizations providing disaster relief.

Community Recovery:

The $150,000 total from the Regions Foundation will be divided among several agencies meeting immediate and long-term needs. Specific allocations will include:



$100,000 in support of the American Red Cross to help meet needs across Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina

$15,000 for Second Harvest of the Big Bend , a Tallahassee-based organization providing urgent food relief in Florida communities near where Helene made landfall

$15,000 to United Way of the CSRA (Central Savannah River Area), which is helping people in and around Augusta, Ga., following widespread effects from the storm

$10,000 for the Region A.H.E.A.D. Small Business Flood Recovery Relief , which is helping local businesses throughout several counties in Northeast Tennessee $10,000 for United Way of East Tennessee Highlands' Disaster-Relief Fund , which is helping people around Elizabethton, Jonesborough and other Northeast Tennessee areas ravaged by record-breaking floods

“Relief organizations are on the ground meeting urgent needs, and we are honored to support their important work,” said Marta Mendes-Miguel Self, executive director of the Regions Foundation.“These organizations have experience serving their communities. The greatest way we can help as an organization is to provide resources that further enable them to do what they do best. And we encourage people and businesses who are in a position to donate to consider joining us in supporting these agencies.”

Grants from the Regions Foundation are in addition to volunteerism provided by Regions Bank associates.

“We were honored to feed 90 first responders Sunday night in Elizabethton, and we are doing it again today,” Regions' East Tennessee Consumer Banking Manager, Aaron Madron, said Monday between volunteerism opportunities.“Wherever you see a Regions Bank branch, that means our people are not just working in the community, we're a part of the community. Our hearts are here. Our families are here. And our commitment is here. We'll keep finding ways to serve because we're all invested in the long-term recovery of these communities.”

Special Bank Services:

In addition, Regions Bank developed and launched disaster-recovery financial services for people and businesses in impacted areas1. Importantly, the areas covered by these services will be expanded to include multiple additional communities based on formal declarations expected from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the coming days.

The special services including the following items, available for a limited time beginning Oct. 1:



Regions will waive ATM Surcharges for non-customers in the impacted areas1 within Regions' footprint for two weeks (Oct. 1 – Oct. 15).

Provide Mortgage Disaster Relief Purchase and Renovation loan programs

Waive fees when customers use other banks' ATMs in the impacted areas for at least 14 days (Note: Fees charged by other banks or ATM owners may still apply.)

Remove check-cashing fees for FEMA-issued checks when cashed in a Regions branch2.

Provide personal and business loan payment assistance3.

Provide payment deferrals for current credit card holders3.

Provide business loan payment deferrals of up to 90 days3.

Provide one penalty-free CD withdrawal upon request (unless within seven days of issuance or renewal)

Provide a Disaster Response interest rate discount of 0.50% on new personal unsecured loans when you apply in a branch or by phone4.

Provide a Disaster Response interest rate discount of 0.50% on standard rates for new business loans or lines of credit of up to $1 million to help with recovery needs in impacted areas4.

Provide a Disaster Response interest rate discount of 0.50% on new unsecured business term loans of up to $50,000 with up to 36-month terms, including waived origination and loan document fees, as well as options for the first payments to be deferred by up to 90 days4.

Provide a Disaster Response interest rate discount of up to 0.50% on non-business auto loans when you apply in-branch or by phone5.

Dedicated Contact Center:



For help with loans, credit cards, or deposit accounts: 1-800-221-7471

For help with any other banking need: 1-800-411-9393 Check regions/HurricaneHelene for an updated list of areas where these offers are available as damage assessments continue.

“The impacts of Hurricane Helene are simply astounding, and we are heartbroken for so many communities where flooding, high winds, and other impacts have taken their toll,” said John Jordan, head of Retail for Regions Bank.“Our associates have years of experience helping people and businesses recover financially from natural disasters. This is a time for us to lean on that experience and offer financial tools that can help make the recovery a little bit easier. Beyond the services we're announcing today, we also encourage people to reach out – whether in-person, on the phone, or through our digital channels – to talk about your own, unique needs. We'll listen closely and would like to work with you from a financial perspective throughout the recovery.”

The majority of Regions' bank branches within the impacted areas are back open and serving customers. The branch network suffered comparatively little damage overall and is well positioned to meet customers' needs as recovery moves forward. In addition, banking services remain available around the clock through Regions , the Regions Mobile Banking App , and other Regions branch locations across the Southeast.

About Regions Foundation:

The Alabama-based Region Foundation supports community investments that positively impact communities served by Regions Bank. The Foundation engages in a grantmaking program focused on priorities including economic and community development; education and workforce readiness; and financial wellness. The Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation funded primarily through contributions from Regions Bank. To learn more about the Regions Foundation visit .

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $154 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation's largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,250 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at .

[2]The FEMA no check-cashing fee offer is available only to Regions customers; if you are not a Regions customer, you must enroll in Now Banking. No checking account is required to enroll in Now Banking. Regions reserves the right to refuse to cash any check.

[3]May be subject to credit approval. Interest will continue to accrue during the period that the payment is skipped or deferred. For installment loans, deferring or skipping payment may extend the maturity of your loan but will not automatically extend any optional insurance. Forbearances, skipped payments and deferrals (a) may vary by customer, (b) postpone – rather than forgive – certain payment obligations and (c) may require payment in full of the postponed payments at the end of the forbearance or deferral period, in addition to any other amounts that come due, unless you make other arrangements with Regions to resolve the delinquency.

[4]New business loan and personal unsecured loan rate discounts may not be combined with other special offers or discounts. Interest will accrue during the optional 90-day payment deferral period for unsecured business loans if elected.

[5]Auto loan rate discount of up to 0.50% includes 0.25% disaster relief rate discount with an additional 0.25% rate discount when you enroll in auto debit payments from an existing Regions checking account. Auto loan rate discounts cannot be combined with other special offers or discounts.

