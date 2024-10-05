Over 30,000 Civilian Objects Damaged Or Destroyed In Kherson Region RMA
10/5/2024 12:08:15 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over 30,000 civilian objects in Kherson region have been damaged or completely destroyed.
This was reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, Chief of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"In Kherson region, over 30,000 civilian objects have been damaged or completely destroyed due to Russian aggression," the statement reads.
It is noted that the residential sector had suffered the most, accounting for almost 95% of the total destruction. Enemy shells have damaged 27,600 private homes and 1,200 apartment buildings.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Shoulder to Shoulder program is currently on hold because the patron regions have run out of funds for rebuilding Kherson region.
