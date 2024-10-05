Vinnytsia Region's Farmers Harvest 70% Of Grains And Legumes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of October 4, Vinnytsia region's farmers harvested 70% of the grains and legumes and threshed more than 2.6 million tonnes of grain.

An Ukrinform correspondent learned this from the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration.



“The latest data, as of October 4, indicates that all categories of farms in the region have harvested 70% of the grains and legumes. More than 2.6 million tonnes of grain have been threshed,” the RMA said.

The average yield of the grains and legumes is 51.5 c/ha, while last year this figure was 64.4 c/ha on the corresponding date.

The harvesting of corn continues and is at 29% now, with an average yield of 53.6 c/ha (compared to 82.1 c/ha in 2023).

The harvesting of soybeans is nearing completion, with 98% of the area under the crop threshed. The average soybean yield is 23.4 c/ha, which is in line with the figures recorded last year.

In addition, the harvesting of sunflower seeds has been completed. This year's harvest of the oilseed crop exceeds 750,000 tonnes.

As reported, as of September 27, Ukraine gathered 50.4 million tonnes of new crops from an area of 14.2 mln hectares. In total, 34.3 million tonnes of grains and 13.6 million tonnes of oilseeds were gathered.