At Least 93 Ukrainian Pows Murdered By Russia - Prosecutors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Law enforcement has credible evidence that at least 93 Ukrainian prisoners of war have been executed by the Russian invasion forces.

That's according to Yurii Belousov, head of the War Department at the Prosecutor General's Office, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"Now we have information about 93 of our who have been executed on the battlefield," he said.

Belousov emphasized that 80% of Ukrainian POWs were executed this year but the trend towards executions emerged in November 2023.

"There have been changes in the attitude of Russian servicemen toward our prisoners of war for the worse," said Belousov.

He also reported that on October 3, another report came out on the execution of a Ukrainian prisoner of war.

"A video of the purported brazen execution of yet another serviceman circulated across Telegram channels. We immediately initiated another criminal proceeding with the SBU's Main Investigative Department," added the senior prosecutor.

It should be recalled that on October 1, 2024, reports emerged of the alleged execution of 16 Ukrainian servicemen by Russian invasion troops.

The drone footage circulating online shows how the Russians lined up captured soldiers outside a forest strip before opening fire and finishing them at close range using automatic rifles.

The SBU security service initiated a criminal proceeding into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder.