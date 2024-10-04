Entergy Mississippi Donates $650K To Help Vulnerable Customers Save Money This Summer

(MENAFN- 3BL) JACKSON, Miss., October 4, 2024 /3BL/ - This summer, Entergy Mississippi provided $650,000 through its Beat the Heat program focused on helping its low-income customers and communities stay cool and pay their bills throughout the summer. Customers received bill payment assistance, fans, efficiency kits, home weatherization and invaluable support from local community partners.

"We are dedicated to supporting our customers in need by providing bill payment assistance, essential cooling resources and energy efficiency offerings for homes so they can better manage their energy bills," said Robbie Kemp, Entergy Mississippi vice president of customer service. "Our commitment is to be there for our customers, especially during extreme temperatures. We understand the economic difficulties many are experiencing, and we are here to help."

Entergy Mississippi regularly partners with local organizations to ease the burden of hot summer temperatures that cause increased usage and higher energy costs for our most vulnerable customers. Year after year, the Beat the Heat program provides our customers with energy bill assistance, tools and resources, and support during the critical summer months. Through this program the company:



Donated more than $641,000 in funds from Entergy shareholders, employees and customers to The Power to Care program , which provides energy bill assistance to older adults and customers with disabilities.

Provided customers with free access to Single Stop , an online resource that connects households in need with financial assistance and more.

Awarded more than $9,000 in grants to vulnerable customers to provide free resources like electric fans and home weatherization kits.

Donated to local organizations that weatherized homes for customers in need.

Held a customer engagement event , providing more than 400 customers with assistance and resources to help manage their bills, energy efficiency kits, pro bono legal aid, Kids to College savings accounts and more.

Provided more than 200 free electric fans to help customers beat high temperatures and save on electricity bills throughout the summer. Distributed 650 energy efficiency kits to customers. The kits included money-saving LED lightbulbs, advanced power strips, bathroom faucet aerators and V-seal weather-stripping.

Entergy Mississippi is dedicated to ensuring all customers have access to the resources and support they need to stay safe and comfortable year-round. To learn more about our customer assistance programs, visit .

About Entergy Mississippi

Entergy Mississippi, LLC provides electricity to approximately 459,000 customers in 45 counties. Entergy Mississippi is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation, a Fortune 500 electric company. Entergy powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing in the reliability and resilience of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years , Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. For the latest news from Entergy Mississippi, visit the Newsroom and connect with @EntergyMS on social media.