Ukraine To Strengthen Cooperation With OECD In Digital And Regulatory Policy Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted two documents initiating Ukraine's accession to the Digital Policy Committee and the Regulatory Policy Committee of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Prime Denys Shmyhal said this at a meeting on Friday, October 4, Ukrinform reports citing the Government portal.

“Ukraine is strengthening its cooperation with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Today we have [approved] two documents initiating Ukraine's accession to the OECD's Digital Policy Committee and Regulatory Policy Committee. This will give us access to information and partnerships on how the most successful countries implement effective solutions in these areas,” the Prime Minister said.

Shmyhal noted that the OECD is“a club of successful countries that helps Ukraine implement the best practices of public administration and effective changes.”

As reported, at its meeting on October 4, the Cabinet of Ministers approved two documents that will enable the country to secure an additional EUR 62 million in financing from the European Investment Bank for energy projects.

