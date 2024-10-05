Jabrayil City Day Celebrated With Festivities
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The city of Jabrayil has embraced its native inhabitants by
marking a historic day - the Day of Jabrayil City - celebrated with
residents' participation in their hometown,
Azernews reports, citing Azertag.
Dignitaries present at the event included Minister of Culture
Adil Karimli, Special Representative of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan
districts Vahid Hajiyev, as well as intellectuals, artists, and
public figures.
The event was inaugurated with a concert program featuring
performances by the Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble and various
spectacles. The visitors viewed exhibitions reflecting the ancient
and contemporary history and cultural heritage of the Jabrayil
district.
The Day of Jabrayil City concluded with a spectacular fireworks
show.
On July 31, 2023, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order titled
"On the Establishment of City Days in the Liberated Territories of
the Republic of Azerbaijan." According to the order, October 4 will
be solemnly marked each year as the Day of Jabrayil City.
