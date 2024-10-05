Two Explosions Reported Near Military Airport In Central Syria
10/5/2024 12:07:55 AM
DAMASCUS, Oct 5 (NNN-SANA) – Two explosions were reported in the city of Palmyra in central Syria, after midnight, according to a war monitor.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, one blast occurred inside a hangar near Palmyra Military Airport, which was being used as a weapons depot.
The second explosion took place in a two-story building, in the city's eastern neighbourhood, about one km from the hangar.
The observatory said, the cause of the explosions remains unclear, adding that, the area around the hangar is highly secured and contains eight similar storage facilities.
There have been no immediate reports of casualties.– NNN-SANA
